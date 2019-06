David Barker takes over from Nick White, who has been chairman of the bureau since December 2016. Mr White will continue to be an adviser to the board, which is made up of businessmen from across North Devon, Torridge and Exmoor.

David, who lives in Croyde, recently retired from his role as CEO of construction company Barker Morris.

David said: "This is an exciting challenge and I am thrilled to join the North Devon Marketing Bureau.

"North Devon - England's Adventure Coast - is a fantastic place and I want to ensure we continue to raise our profile to both domestic and international markets by celebrating our unique landscape, natural resources and independent businesses.

"I would also like to thank Nick White for his support and commitment to the North Devon Marketing Bureau over the past two years."

NDMB recenty announced a new campaign rebranding Northern Devon as 'England's Adventure Coast', in a move to increase tourism and encourage visitors to discover and explore the area.