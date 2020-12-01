Enterprise Centre on course to open in new year as construction nears completion (Video)

Devon County Council (DCC) has unveiled pictures which show how construction of the centre has developed over the past 11 months.

It follows the recent announcement that TownSq has been appointed to run the centre at Roundswell on behalf of the county council.

The design and construction of the building has focused on ensuring it is environmentally sustainable.

Energy saving measures include around 1,100 cubic metres of insulation installed in the walls and roof of the building - enough to fill ten double decker buses.

How the North Devon Enterprise Centre will look. Picture: Devon County Council How the North Devon Enterprise Centre will look. Picture: Devon County Council

Along with solar panels, energy efficient lighting and natural ventilation, the building is expected to achieve a 25 per cent reduction in carbon emissions.

The centre is being constructed by contractor ISG on behalf of DCC at the council’s Roundswell Enterprise Park development.

The centre has been designed to offer flexible office accommodation for small and medium size businesses that are looking to expand, as well as providing professional meeting space, high-speed broadband connectivity, and an overall environment that will encourage networking opportunities.

Councillor Rufus Gilbert, DCC cabinet member for economy and skills, said: “The enterprise centre has developed extremely well and no doubt everyone is already looking forward to the building opening next year – particularly with TownSq now in place as operators.

“The centre can play an important role in helping the local economy make a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The energy saving design is impressive and its reduced carbon emissions are important for our efforts for the county council to be net zero by 2030.”

Councillor Frank Biederman, Devon County Councillor for Fremington Rural, said: “The enterprise centre is the flagship building for the enterprise park. It will provide high quality workspace for entrepreneurs and start-ups, and I’m sure TownSq will ensure that the centre establishes a productive working environment for local businesses.

“This is just the news our area needs after a very difficult year and we look toward recovery.”

Mandy Weston, co-founder and chief operating officer of TownSq, said: “We’re excited to see that construction is nearing completion on this fantastic building.

“There is a huge amount of potential in northern Devon and the building has some stunning scenery which will undoubtedly make the offices very desirable.

“Supporting businesses and encouraging growth is as much about creating a positive environment as it is about providing expertise and guidance, and so a vibrant and modern space like the enterprise centre will be a huge draw for the area. We can’t wait to get started.”

The scheme has been funded by the European Regional Development Fund, the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership and Devon County Council.