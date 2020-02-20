The grassroots community organisation wants to find out more about LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersexed, agender, asexual, and ally) specific services and experiences across the region.

Sunrise will be looking at what it currently offers and what the community would like to see locally.

It takes no more than 10 minutes to complete, all responses will be anonymous, and family members and friends of LGBTQIA+ people can complete the survey.

Sunrise supports individuals from diverse backgrounds and celebrates diversity, their aim is for all people in North Devon and Torridge to be accepted in a truly inclusive and welcoming community. Last year saw the second official Barnstaple Pride March.

The date of the next Pride and the annual Diversity Festival is Saturday, June 13.

The survey will be available at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/Sunrise2020 until February 28.

Sunrise is also recruiting three people to join its board as directors. If you would like to know more or get involved, contact Sunrise on 01271 328915 or email admin@northdevonsunrise.org.