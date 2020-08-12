The Next Outlet will be opening its doors at the centre in ‘early autumn’.

Affinity Devon’s Nicola Cann said the reaction to the news has been incredible, with the chain wanted at the centre by shoppers for ‘years’.

“Our latest announcement has created a huge buzz both within the centre and on our social media channels,” she said.

“We know that a Next Outlet has been top of our shoppers’ wish lists for years, so it’s exciting that we have managed to secure this huge brand and we’re confident that our local shoppers and tourists alike will enjoy what Next Outlet has to offer.”

The addition of Next is the latest in a string of new arrivals at the centre.

Clothing brand Lazy Jacks arrived last month and Mexican restaurant El Toro Loco will start serving later in August.

Nicky Lovell, Affinity’s head of outlets and brand development, said: “Leasing momentum across the Affinity Outlets has proven strong throughout lockdown, demonstrating confidence in outlet retailing.

“We are continuing to stay focused on our strategy of raising the bar of the retail proposition across all of the centres. Our success is testament to the strength of our long-term relationships working with key retail brands.

“We look forward to welcoming Next at Devon and bringing this new offering to our loyal customers within the community.”