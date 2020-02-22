New Barnstaple Male Voice Choir musical director Ashley Barker and accompanist Lorraine Homewood. New Barnstaple Male Voice Choir musical director Ashley Barker and accompanist Lorraine Homewood.

Derek Trewin has stepped down after accepting the position for 'just a year' - and staying for 19.

He has been succeeded by Ashley Barker, who studied at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, as well as playing in master classes with Piers Lane (BBC Young musician of the Year judge), Chris Elton and Roman Rudnytsky.

He was winner of the Concerto Cup at the Cornwall Music Festival in 2001, has accompanied the Military Wives Choir at the Warwick Castle Proms and has had a long-standing passion for choir music, previously accompanying choirs on television and radio performances, having also been a church organist.

He joins accompanist Lorraine Homewood, who trained in academic studies and piano at the Royal Northern College of Music and started her professional life as a music teacher and artist manager. She has worked at the Royal Opera and more recently Glyndebourne Opera.

The choir meets for rehearsals on Monday evenings at 7.30pm at Fremington School. Prospective members are very welcome to come to listen or join in.

For more details visit barnstaplemalevoicechoir.co.uk .