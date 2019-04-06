Do you remember...? Take a trip down toy memory lane at Lynton Toy Museum. Picture: Tony Gussin Do you remember...? Take a trip down toy memory lane at Lynton Toy Museum. Picture: Tony Gussin

The museum and shop in Lee Road near the Post Office has been opened by avid toy collector Tony Bennett and his wife Lorraine.

Nostalgia fans can view literally thousands of retro toys from Stars Wars to Sindy and action figures galore from Action Man to Dungeons and Dragons. Not to mention Smurfs!

There is also an electronic sections with popular ‘table top’ games of the time such as Astro Wars, as well as the popular ‘game and watch’ series that included Donkey Kong.

Plus Tony has an array of some of the first home computers, including ZX Spectrums and a Commodore 64.

The shop also buys and sells vintage and retro toys, as well as stocking new toys.

It officially opened today (Saturday, April 6) but will be open again tomorrow (Sunday) for anyone who wants to take a stroll down the memory lanes of their childhood.

The shop and museum is a brand new venture after a 30-year office career for Tony, who is an avid toy collector.

He said: “We have tried to make it a little bit of everything and hopefully there is something there for everyone, male or female,

“This is not even everything I have – I could not put it all out as there was not enough room.”

For more details visit the Lynton Toy Museum Facebook page .

Owner Tony Bennett at Lynton Toy Museum and Shop. Picture: Tony Gussin Owner Tony Bennett at Lynton Toy Museum and Shop. Picture: Tony Gussin

