New look for North Devon Cancer Care Car Service

Published: 9:00 AM March 27, 2021

A local car service for patients traveling to local hospitals for cancer treatment will take on a new look on May 31.

The North Devon Cancer Care Centre Trust (NDCCCT) and Go North Devon (GND) have successfully worked together since 2014 to provide the NDCCCT Cancer Care Car Service.

NDCCCT, which currently funds the service, will hand over all fundraising responsibility for the service to GND who will continue to manage, co-ordinate and now fundraise for the service.

Due to changes in the charity, NDCCCT sought alternative options for continuing the service.

NDCCCT Chairman James Bonetta said: “We hoped that the service would be able to continue so we approached GND to see if they would be willing to take it over and they agreed. In order to help with the transition, we purchased a new car last summer.”

The service will be rebranded as the Go North Devon Cancer Care Car Service (Go North Devon CCCS) and from June 1 will continue to offer this vital service supporting local people who need to get to hospital for cancer treatment.

GND will need lots of support to raise the estimated 55K a year running costs in addition to coordinating the service.

GND Manager, Sharon Lynch said: “Once it is safe to do so (post pandemic) we will seek energetic and enthusiastic ‘Friends’ of the Go North Devon CCCS who will help us to raise the funds needed to keep this service running. In the meantime, we shall be grateful for donations online through our Go North Devon’s Just Giving page: justgiving.com/campaign/helpsecurethefutureofthecancercarecarservice or follow the link on our website www.gonorthdevon.co.uk and see how you can donate. Alternatively follow the link on our Facebook page.”

NDCCCT and GND had worked together from 1997 to 2014 operating a service for cancer patients needing radiotherapy in Exeter; however, when the NHS began a similar service, the decision was made to concentrate on taking people to local hospitals instead.

Go North Devon Ltd continues to provide a range of transport and mobility services for some of North Devon’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged residents.