New Look has launched a customer discount initiative to encourage more people to donate goods to their local hospice shops.

The North Devon Hospice shops in Joy Street in Barnstaple and Mill Street in Bideford will be offering a 20 per cent discount voucher to anyone who drops in a full bag of donations before January 13.

The voucher can be redeemed at any New Look store, including its branches in Bideford High Street and Green Lanes Shopping Centre in Barnstaple.

Sue Quinlan, manager of North Devon Hospice's shop in Barnstaple, said: "It's wonderful working with New Look on this project. It helps people declutter before Christmas and do something useful with their pre-loved clothes.

"We're grateful for all the support we get from people locally, but this scheme lets them help us and get a great discount at their local branch of New Look too. It's perfect at this time of year when everyone is looking for new outfit and Christmas gift ideas."

Debby Langmead, manager of the hospice shop in Bideford added: "We've just moved to these new premises and have a fantastic range of goods for people to discover, so the offer of a 20 per cent New Look voucher with all donations is just another reason to come and pay a visit.

"We are very grateful for all your pre-loved clothes, because it helps to give a new lease of life to some fabulous garments and also raises vital funds for North Devon Hospice.

"The proceeds of your donated goods will help local people who are facing the end of their life, or who are facing the loss of a loved one. So your support really makes a difference locally."

Nigel Oddy, chief executive of New Look, said: "As a company, we really care about being kind to our people and to our planet, therefore we want to make it easy for our customers to recycle their unwanted clothes whilst helping to reduce the amount of clothing waste that ends up in landfill.

"New Look is very excited about this partnership with Hospice UK to encourage our customers to donate their once loved clothes to their local hospice shop."