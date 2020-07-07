Affinity Devon has been opening up since June 15. Picture: Sarah Howells Affinity Devon has been opening up since June 15. Picture: Sarah Howells

The business, which took its name from the family’s beloved lazy cat Jack, offers bright and colourful clothing for women, men and children.

It will be opening in the former Autonomy premises at the Clovelly Road outlet shopping centre.

To celebrate the opening on Friday, the store will be giving away a free Lazy Jacks notebook to the first 50 customers.

Lazy Jacks currently has stores in Tavistock, Exmouth, Dartmouth and Teignmouth, with this becoming its first one on the north coast.

Nicola Cann, centre management, said: “We are very excited to have Lazy Jacks joining the centre, adding to our already established retail-mix.

“This uncertain period has been tough for retail so it’s encouraging to see continued interest in the centre.

“We love to support local brands and know that our loyal customers will appreciate the new addition.”

Affinity Devon began it’s first phase of reopening on June 15. A few stores are running reduced opening hours or may not be open – visit affinityoutlets.com/devon for more information.