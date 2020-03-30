The initiative, named Key Cars, has been introduced to help fill the void left by a reduction in bus services during the coronavirus crisis.

It provides workers with lifts to and from work with a subsidised flat fare.

Councillor Roger Croad, the county council’s cabinet member for transport, said: “This pilot taxi service is intended to replace journeys that were being made by bus services which have been put on hold during the current pandemic.

“Key workers that rely on public transport still need to get to work, and we have stepped in by subsidising this scheme to support them and make it as easy as possible for them to continue with their vital roles at this time.

“This scheme is only for key workers - we’re asking them to email us and we will try as quickly as possible to make regular arrangements with any available taxi company.

“Cars have to be booked 48 hours in advance, but if regular travel is needed, the individual will only need to contact us once.”

Requests can only be made by email and should be sent to devonbus@devon.gov.uk.

Key workers making a booking are asked to include their name, address, key worker status, employer or payroll reference and journey requirements in their email.