New investment for Gigabit Broadband for Devon

North Devon MP and Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Broadband and Digital Connectivity Selaine Saxby has welcomed a new round of investment into gigabit capable broadband.

More than half a million more rural homes and businesses will be given access to better broadband as part of plans to level up the country with improved internet connectivity, Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries has announced.

An estimated 567,000 hard-to-reach premises across Devon, Dorset, Chesire, Somerset, Essex, Herefordshire, Gloucestershire, Lincolnshire, East Riding and North Yorkshire are in line to benefit from the government’s £5 billion Project Gigabit, which is bringing next generation gigabit-capable broadband across the UK.

Project Gigabit is the biggest broadband rollout in UK history and part of the Prime Minister’s plan to level up communities with the future-proofed connectivity they will need for the next forty years.

Most of the gigabit-capable connections will be delivered through full fibre broadband cables. This provides the speed and reliability needed for several people to work from home, stream ultra-high-definition video content and play next-generation online games all at the same time.

The increase in speed will help accelerate the country’s recovery from Covid-19, fire up high-growth sectors such as tech and the creative industries and enable people to start and run businesses online from anywhere in the UK.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries MP said: “The latest stage of our £5 billion Project Gigabit plan will help hard-to-reach homes and businesses out of the broadband slow lane and plug them into the fastest and most reliable connections available.

“This investment is levelling up in action - building new internet connections in our rural communities so people have the speed, reliability and freedom to live and work flexibly, and take advantage of new technologies.”

Selaine Saxby MP said: “We have seen an increase in gigabit broadband capability in North Devon in the last twelve months and while our commercial rollout has increased, I welcome this extra Government support to help reach the harder to get more rural areas through Connecting Devon and Somerset. We have some great.

“Community Fibre Partnerships being worked on and the huge Openreach investment in Lynton and Lynmouth near completion as well. I know it is frustrating that we cannot connect everybody at the same time, it may be that a fixed connection to your property may never be viable, but I and all our providers, public and private are working hard to upgrade our digital infrastructure.”

The specific locations to benefit in the areas announced will be named when the contracts to deliver the connections are out to tender.