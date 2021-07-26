News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New ‘inside-out’ art gallery coming to Ilfracombe

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 1:46 PM July 26, 2021   
The artist Glen Berning

The artist Glen Berning - Credit: GBA

An exciting new ‘inside-out’ art gallery is coming to Ilfracombe.

Abstract artist Glen Berning, who used to run the Blacksands restaurant in the town, has turned the space into a living gallery and studio.

“It’s been two years in the preparation but I’m really looking forward to presenting my work in the converted space where art lovers will be able to watch me work as well as just browse,” said Glen.

Glen had a thriving career spanning three decades in the London graphic design and marketing industry, but was always drawn to the sea.

The studio gallery, on St James Place diagonally opposite the Admiral Collingwood, will open on Sunday, August 1, and will be open Saturday and Sunday this summer from 12pm to 4pm.

It will have an indoor area and sheltered outdoor space to show off some of the artist’s unique pieces, which change with the light.

