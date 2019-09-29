BREAKING: NORTH DEVON SET TO GET BRAND NEW HOSPITAL.

Some further details of the government's announcement: 40 brand new hospitals in total. 6 straight away. Barnstaple is one of 34 (along with Plymouth) in phase two = funding for planning immediately, with construction 2025-30. pic.twitter.com/KFui7eTczo — Peter Heaton-JonesMP (@PeterNorthDevon) September 29, 2019

BREAKING: NORTH DEVON SET TO GET BRAND NEW HOSPITAL.

And there's more...also on the list is Plymouth - very significant for #NDevon patients. Taken together, this is a huge investment in Devon's health services. pic.twitter.com/Lz1LlAu9rb — Peter Heaton-JonesMP (@PeterNorthDevon) September 29, 2019

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to spend billions on new hospitals and improvements to existing buildings across England.

The plans were revealed this morning (Sunday) by the Prime Minister and health secretary Matt Hancock.

A total of 40 hospitals will benefit from the £13billion funding pot, with Barnstaple set to get a new hospital in 2025-30.

North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones said: "This is absolutely fantastic news.

"After years of lobbying, we're set to get what we want - a brand new hospital for Barnstaple.

"When Matt Hancock told me, I was delighted.

"He congratulated us on putting up such a robust argument for more investment in North Devon.

"He said he hoped this would end once and for all any uncertainty about the future of services here.

"The government wants to move quickly, and is providing funding upfront for the planning process.

"Patients, staff and the wider community will undoubtedly have many questions, including the location of the new hospital and exactly when it will open.

"I have already spoken to the chief executive of the health trust and we have agreed to work closely as this exciting project moves forward."

Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox added: "Peter Heaton-Jones has been working flat out, with my help, behind the scenes to produce this wonderful outcome for the people of the whole of the Torridge and North Devon areas.

"Not only will this new hospital guarantee the future of local NHS services, but it will dramatically improve the health and wellbeing outcomes for our communities."