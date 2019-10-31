The application from Ian Wallace seeks to renovate the attraction's former site in North Road to form 10 dwellings.

It also seeks to build four three-bedroom houses and a two-bedroom bungalow on a vacant area of the plot.

The site was the home of Quince Honey Farm from 1978 until April 2019, when the attraction moved to a new site at Aller Cross, near the North Devon Link Road.

A design and access statement for the application said: "The proposed scheme, by its very nature, is one of regeneration.

"Since the Quince Honey Farm operation has moved out of the premises the building now lies vacant and in a very poor state of repair.

In addition to the poor upkeep of large parts of the building, the original building fabric has undergone some very insensitive additions and alterations over the years.

"The proposed scheme therefore looks to restore and refurbish the original buildings and wider site which will clearly be of great benefit to the surrounding area.

"The improved site and buildings will tidy up the site in general, providing a far better outlook for the surrounding dwellings than the current situation. This will only serve to make the area more desirable."

A 14-home development that will surround the site in the north and east was approved in September.