Ashleigh and Jamie Pow moved into their first home as a married couple on the Waters Edge estate built by Bovis Homes at the Fremington army camp site in December 2016.

Within two weeks they realised their lounge ceiling was at different levels and the whole downstairs shook when someone was upstairs.

They contacted their shared equity partner LiveWest and Bovis, starting a long saga until work could be carried out. Since October 2018 they have been living in a temporary property provided by Bovis nearby.

They don’t know when they can move back in and are still paying council tax and standing charges for a house they don’t live in.

The work saw the entire ceiling ripped out and two thirds of the upstairs joists replaced, but when the couple went to accept the keys to their ‘finished’ home early this year, they said it was anything but.

Ashleigh said there was bubbled up plasterboard, sloppy paintwork, gaps around the front and back doors, the bathroom floor still sagged, there was poor patched rendering at the rear and an indoor adhesive had been used to stick paving slabs down.

The couple told the Gazette Bovis insists the house is now finished, but they refuse to accept it in that condition and said they had also been told by LiveWest not to move back in.

Jamie said: “It was meant to be our first dream home, and it was for two weeks.

“They promised us when we moved out things would be back to a brand new standard.”

Ashleigh added: “We have never had an apology, they have never accepted liability for the state of our property.

“All we have unpacked are our essentials, because we don’t know if we are staying or going, or what’s happening. I have mental health issues and a problem with my heart brought on by stress, but Bovis don’t care, they just keep on selling houses.”

A spokesman for LiveWest said: “We are working with Bovis Homes to bring the matter to a swift conclusion and are in regular contact with the customers to ensure they are fully up to date with the current situation.”

A Bovis spokesman said: “The absolute priority of our regional team is to deliver a quality home for Mr and Mrs Pow and LiveWest, and we apologise their customer journey with us has not been up to the standard we strive for since they moved in two years ago.

“The team has been in regular communication with Mr and Mrs Pow and LiveWest to progress the works, although the current dispute has meant our contractors had to delay carrying out the work inside the home.

“We are pleased to say the final interior work has now been complete and repair of the exterior render, hampered due to adverse weather, has been resolved and now requires painting.

“We have welcomed hundreds of happy customers to our popular Water’s Edge location, and while we strive to deliver a home of the highest quality, with any newly-built property there can sometimes be items that need to be addressed.

“We are sorry this has caused so much disruption for Mr and Mrs Pow, but we will continue to work closely with them, LiveWest and our contractors to ensure a successful resolution.”