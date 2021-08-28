New food festival event coming to South Molton this September

Published: 12:00 PM August 28, 2021

A mouth-watering new event will be happening in South Molton this autumn and it promises to get your taste buds tingling!

‘A Festival of Food and Drink’ will be held inside the Pannier Market on Sunday, September 26, and is booked with some of the finest local food and drink producers from the South West.

There has already been huge interest in this event and it is anticipated that it will be fully booked with almost 50 stalls.

As well as a great selection of goods to take away there will be plenty of hot food sellers to tempt you and a designated dining area.

Some of the stalls already confirmed include a variety of cider producers, local breweries, fresh meats, baked goods and breads, cream teas, gluten free items, a huge selection of cheeses, marshmallows, cakes and pastries, whole foods, plus more to be confirmed.

You may also want to watch:

The event will run from 10am to 3pm and free parking is available all day in the main Central Car Park.