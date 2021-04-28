New food delivery service launched in Barnstaple

Published: 10:17 AM April 28, 2021

Zoom! 1hr Delivery has had a rapid expansion across the UK in the last year and they have now launched their sub one-hour delivery service in Barnstaple.

Co-op have chosen the delivery business as their logistics partner in the Barnstaple area for their mass roll out of food delivery across rural regions. Customers using the service will receive their grocery order within 2 hours of placing their order.

Thanks to this prestigious contract Zoom 1hr has been able to roll out their own on-demand delivery service to food outlets in the local area including restaurants, fast food chains and independent eateries. Customers can order from their favourite food businesses via the Zoom 1hr app for delivery within an 8-mile radius in less than an hour.

A Zoom! 1hr car - Credit: Zoom! 1hr

To celebrate the service’s launch in the area, Zoom 1hr Delivery are running a number of promotions for customers to enter through their social media pages in the coming weeks. There is a dedicated Facebook page for the area titled ‘Zoom 1hr Delivery – Barnstaple.’

Dave Hamlet, co-founder and CEO of Zoom 1hr Delivery, said: “Launching in Barnstaple is a key milestone for us on our mission to becoming the UK’s hyper local, last mile delivery service.

“Barnstaple has a brilliant selection of food businesses and restaurants. We feel it’s important to support them during this challenging time as well as being able to service communities in smaller towns and more rural locations that wouldn’t have had access to this type of delivery service before now.

“It is also fantastic to deliver on behalf of Co-op in the Barnstaple area, and we are proud to have an average delivery time for Co-op customers of just 20 minutes from ordering, which is an exceptional service.

“We hope Barnstaple’s residents enjoy our fast delivery of groceries, fine cuisine, fast food, and drinks, whilst keeping safe at home. All they need to do is download our app or head to www.zoom-food.co.uk to order!”

Zoom 1hr recognise their drivers’ ‘worker’ status and offer them paid holiday and other benefits required by current law, in a pointed move to rise above competitors in the gig economy who have been embroiled in addressing issues of employment law recently. Zoom 1hr were one of the first delivery services in the UK to offer this to their drivers.