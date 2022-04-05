News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

New Director at BLaK Property 

Luisa Rombach

Published: 8:00 AM April 5, 2022
the team at BLaK property

The team at BLaK Property - Credit: BLaK Property

The current directors, Simon Keith and Tristan Bannister are pleased and excited to announce that, James Guilfoyle, has been appointed a director of the company with effect from April 1, 2022. 

James Guilfoyle, who has been in Estate Agency for the past eight years, has been working at BLaK Property as a Senior Negotiator since January 2020 and now joins Simon and Tristan as a joint owner and director of the company. 

Simon said “It is a great pleasure to have James join us as a director. He has been an integral part of the team since he has joined us and we are looking forward to many successful years together. James has many years of estate agency experience working in both sales and rentals, and with this, will help grow the business.” 

Speaking to James, he has said “I am delighted to have this opportunity and excited to leap forward into this next chapter of my career. I look forward to the years ahead with my fellow directors Simon and Tristan” 

Collectively, the company now has over 60 years' worth of estate agency experience between them and they can cater for all of your property needs whether that be sales, rentals, auction or commercial. 

To speak to the team, you can call them on 01237 423888. 

Barnstaple News
North Devon News

