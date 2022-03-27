News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New development Estuary View about to launch in Appledore

Author Picture Icon

Luisa Rombach

Published: 12:00 PM March 27, 2022
Updated: 3:00 PM March 28, 2022
The Rosemary show home

The Rosemary show home - Credit: Ivy House Photography

Baker Estates puts finishing touches to the show home ahead of launch at its new development Estuary View in Appledore 

Baker Estates is looking forward to showcasing its new show home on Saturday, April 9 to potential buyers at its latest development Estuary View in Appledore. 

The award-winning southwest housebuilder is launching a ‘Rosemary’ four-bedroom show home, which boasts a stunning traditional layout and master bedroom with ensuite. This is the first time that locals can come and see the quality of Baker Estates' homes and their exceptional finish. 

a cgi impression of the houses

An impression of the houses - Credit: Rockstone Communications

The mix of new homes at Estuary View will include 49 distinctive and stylish bungalows, as well as a selection of two and four-bedroom houses, suited to first time buyers, downsizers and families alike. 

Estuary View has been one of the housebuilder's fastest-selling off-plan developments with 13 reserved to date. 

Annie Williams, head of Sales at Baker Estates, said: “We are very excited to showcase our new show home. We have many locals waiting very patiently to view the quality of our homes and take a closer look at the development. The wait is now almost over for prospective buyers who have their hearts set on a new Baker Estates home in Appledore. 

“We believe the huge interest reflects how we, as a local housebuilder, have identified a local housing need, listened to the community’s preferences and responded to what residents and homebuyers want in this beautiful location.” 

The development is close to some of Devon’s finest beaches and is just a short walk to Northam Burrows Country Park and the village centre of Appledore. 

Houses start from £299,995. 

Viewings for the show home launch weekend are by appointment only – to book please call 01237 751 080 or email estuaryview@bakerestatesltd.co.uk 

