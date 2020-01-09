A workshop at Great Torrington Bluecoats School to give pupils the opportunity to have their say on proposed new designs for the Calf Street play park. Picture: TDC A workshop at Great Torrington Bluecoats School to give pupils the opportunity to have their say on proposed new designs for the Calf Street play park. Picture: TDC

The Calf Street Park Action Group set up by ward councillor Cheryl Cottle-Hunkin has been given £35,000 by Torridge District Council to redevelop the play park at Calf Street.

The group has now raised more than £100,000 towards the funding of equipment to refurbish and modernise this popular local play area, which is the largest in Torrington.

With the tendering process now complete the new equipment will be installed by Sutcliffe Play (South West) Ltd towards the beginning of March, to a final design picked by children from Great Torrington and Bluecoats Schools.

Meetings were held at the schools to ask the youngsters what sort of things they would like to see in the play park.

A meeting at Great Torrington School to ask students what they think of the new designs for the Calf Street play park. Picture: TDC A meeting at Great Torrington School to ask students what they think of the new designs for the Calf Street play park. Picture: TDC

The chosen design includes a fenced toddler area, outdoor fitness equipment, a wheelchair accessible roundabout, various swings and a 'mission stealth' climbing structure.

Cllr Cottle-Hunkin said among many milestones in the campaign for the park was when parents and children went to speak at committee meetings.

At one, speaker Libby Childs was then aged just seven-years-old, the youngest person ever to speak at a Torridge council meeting.

Cllr Cottle-Hunkin said: "Libby spoke at the full council meeting during public participation. I think she told the council that the swings had been taken away from the play area and hadn't been replaced and that she that she wanted a better play area so that she could play with her friends.

"The councillors were really taken by what she said and I think it was a really brave thing for her to do.

"I really want to commend the core committee group which includes Danielle North, Sarah Copp, Kim Childs, Gemma Sampson, Cat Nelson, and Nicola Ashelford for all their hard work over the past couple of years in raising the money needed.

"Without their commitment and dedication, we would not be seeing such an amazing transformation of the park.

"We are also really grateful for all of the generous donations, which as well as the headline figures included smaller amounts from local charitable trusts, councillor grants, clubs running fundraiser events, as well as the many cake stalls, raffles, tombola's and even bingo organised by the group and its wider supporters and volunteers. It has been a fantastic community effort."

The £35,000 district council funding has been boosted by £25,000 from Coastal Recycling's Community Grant Fund, £25,000 from the Government's Pocket Parks Scheme, £10.000 from 'section 106' money paid in by developers who have submitted local planning applications, £2,300 from a Devon County Council 'Doing What Matters' grant, £1,500 from The Gibbons Family Trust, and £1,000 each from Lord Clinton's Charitable Trust and Torrington Cavaliers.