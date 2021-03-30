New date for trial of ex county council chairman Brian Greenslade
Court Reporter
- Credit: Archant
A new date has been set for the trial of former council leader Brian Greenslade, which has been delayed twice by the coronavirus crisis.
Mr Greenslade is the ex-leader of Devon County Council and former chair of the Devon and Cornwall police authority. He is facing allegations of sexual assault dating back to the 1990s and 2000s.
A new date for his trial at Exeter Crown Court has been set for May 17 this year with a five-day slot allocated for the case.
Mr Greenslade’s original had to be abandoned just before the first lockdown a year ago because a juror went into self-isolation.
The case was re-scheduled for February 1 this year but was delayed again because Mr Greenslade, 72, and has been shielding since March last year because of health issues.
Defence counsel Miss Carolina Guiloff said he should have had his second vaccination by the date of the new trial.
Greenslade, of Longpiece, Marwood, near Barnstaple, denies two counts of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.
