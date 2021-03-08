New date set for Bideford Bike Show

Published: 12:17 PM March 8, 2021

Bideford Bike Show will go ahead this year with a new date, it has been announced.

The biggest show of its kind in North Devon, Bideford Bike Show is usually held on the last bank holiday Saturday of May each year but due to the Covid-19 pandemic will this year take place on Saturday, August 28.

Attracting hundreds of motorbikes from across the country and beyond, the show takes place along Bideford Quay and Riverbank car park.

Entrance to the show is £3.00 per bike or trike, with the money raised being split between designated local and national charities.

Pedestrians are free to admire the stunning array of bikes while browsing a multitude of trade, food and charity stands, including the Bike Show merchandise stall with its prize raffle.

You may also want to watch:

Trophies are awarded for the best motorbike in a number of categories, and there is live music and entertainment throughout the day.

Please visit the website www.bidefordbikeshow.org for more information.