Hilary Bonner has penned Dreams of Fear, a new novel set in North Devon.

Instow, Westward Ho!, Northam and Bideford are at the heart of Dreams of Fear, the 15th novel from the prolific author who grew up in Bideford.

The novel is a twisting tale of murder, deceit and family secrets partially inspired by a real life case in Southport.

That inspiration has been transferred to the Torridge estuary where Hilary grew up. Her father Cecil Bawden was a butcher with a shop in Mill Street, and owned Cleverdon's Cafe, which features in the book.

She said she was inspired to base the book in the area she grew up after a visit to Appledore Book Festival a couple of years ago.

"It's such a wonderful, dramatic area for the location of a book and it really encourages the imagination," said Hilary.

"The whole area remains dear to my heart. Its seascapes provide the perfect backdrop for a crime novel."

Dreams of Fear is available from Amazon and Book Depository.