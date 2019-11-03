Instow, Westward Ho!, Northam and Bideford are at the heart of Dreams of Fear, the 15th novel from the prolific author who grew up in Bideford. The novel is a twisting tale of murder, deceit and family secrets partially inspired by a real life case in Southport. That inspiration has been transferred to the Torridge estuary where Hilary grew up. Her father Cecil Bawden was a butcher with a shop in Mill Street, and owned Cleverdon's Cafe, which features in the book. She said she was inspired to base the book in the area she grew up after a visit to Appledore Book Festival a couple of years ago. "It's such a wonderful, dramatic area for the location of a book and it really encourages the imagination," said Hilary. "The whole area remains dear to my heart. Its seascapes provide the perfect backdrop for a crime novel." Dreams of Fear is available from Amazon and Book Depository.