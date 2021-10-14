New council led leisure company Active Torridge appoints director

Published: 5:02 PM October 14, 2021

Torridge District Council have taken another step towards building the team that will manage leisure services across the district from April 2022 by appointing Judith Gentry as a non-executive board director.

The board will be responsible for overseeing the development of the independent company ‘Active Torridge’ which is scheduled to take over all aspects of leisure provision in Torridge, with a goal to optimising facilities and opening up access to a wider audience.

As well as running her own successful business for the last 17 years Judith has previously held senior roles at Debenhams PLC, and was the Founding Chair of Trustees at the Burton Art Gallery who oversaw the transfer of the Gallery from local authority control to charitable status.

Her appointment comes ahead of an ongoing recruitment drive that includes the advertising for the role of leisure operations manager, which will be another key leadership and motivational role in the new set-up.

Councillors have already made it clear that Active Torridge will be more than just about taking over and improving the facilities that are currently operated in the area.

Their ambition is to break down the barriers to accessing leisure, improve people’s health, reduce social isolation and make the new company a springboard for other new projects and approaches to leisure and recreation right across the district.

Councillor Ken James – Leader of Torridge District Council said: “I feel that Judith needs little introduction from me and we are very lucky to have secured her services for this important role in reshaping how leisure services are delivered in Torridge.

“Having her experience as part of the team will be a significant asset during these early stages as we seek to establish a new company and structure for delivering leisure services in Torridge from next year. We’re looking forward to working with her and delivering the improvements we envisage for the service under the council led Active Torridge banner.”