New Conservative councillor wins Northam by-election
Joe Ives LDRS
- Credit: LDRS
Northam has a new Conservative councillor representing it at Torridge District Council (TDC) following a by-election on Thursday, December 9.
Carrie Woodhouse won with 386 votes, 156 more than second-placed Liberal Democrat Sam Newman-McKie who received 230.
Green Party candidate Wendy Lo-Vel polled 224 votes while Labour’s Jennifer Radford got 103. Independent Timothy Tennant received 54 votes.
The result is a swing to the Tories. The seat was previously held by independent councillor Giuseppe Rossi who stood down in October.
Torridge still has no overall majority. Is led by independent Ken James (Milton & Tamarside) and is now made up of 17 independents, 11 Conservatives, three Labour, two Greens, two Lib Dems plus one non-aligned councillor
Speaking before the vote, Ms Woodhouse said: “I want to make a difference to my community and ensure family matters and diversity are represented within the council.”
She says the most important issues facing Northam include the rise in housing developments, lack of infrastructure, poor reliability of public transport, the health and social care crisis and business recovery after Covid.
Most Read
- 1 Evans family remember mum Alison with Light Up a Life service
- 2 OPINION: A new plan for Barnstaple's Oliver Buildings - Tim Jones
- 3 OPINION: Hairport closes its doors as retiring Paul Carpenter hangs up his scissors
- 4 Festive waste and recycling collection day changes for North Devon
- 5 New Conservative councillor wins Northam by-election
- 6 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
- 7 New North Devon Operation for South West Blood Bikes
- 8 Christmas lights, free parking and late night shopping in Barnstaple
- 9 Property of the Week: Daddon Close, Bideford
- 10 PICTURES: Bideford Christmas lights switched on in style
Following the election, Ms Woodhouse will work alongside councillor Christopher Leather (Independent) and councillor Joanne Manley (Independent), who also represent Northam at TDC.
Turnout for the poll was low, with just over 24 per cent of more than 4,000 eligible voters casting a ballot.