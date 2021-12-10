News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

New Conservative councillor wins Northam by-election

Logo Icon

Joe Ives LDRS

Published: 2:30 PM December 10, 2021
File picture of a ballot box

File picture of a ballot box - Credit: LDRS

Northam has a new Conservative councillor representing it at Torridge District Council (TDC) following a by-election on Thursday, December 9. 

Carrie Woodhouse won with 386 votes, 156 more than second-placed Liberal Democrat Sam Newman-McKie who received 230. 

Green Party candidate Wendy Lo-Vel polled 224 votes while Labour’s Jennifer Radford got 103. Independent Timothy Tennant received 54 votes. 

The result is a swing to the Tories. The seat was previously held by independent councillor Giuseppe Rossi who stood down in October. 

Riverbank House, the home of Torridge District Council

Riverbank House, the home of Torridge District Council - Credit: TDC

Torridge still has no overall majority. Is led by independent Ken James (Milton & Tamarside) and is now made up of 17 independents, 11 Conservatives, three Labour, two Greens, two Lib Dems plus one non-aligned councillor 

Speaking before the vote, Ms Woodhouse said: “I want to make a difference to my community and ensure family matters and diversity are represented within the council.” 

She says the most important issues facing Northam include the rise in housing developments, lack of infrastructure, poor reliability of public transport, the health and social care crisis and business recovery after Covid. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Evans family remember mum Alison with Light Up a Life service
  2. 2 OPINION: A new plan for Barnstaple's Oliver Buildings - Tim Jones
  3. 3 OPINION: Hairport closes its doors as retiring Paul Carpenter hangs up his scissors
  1. 4 Festive waste and recycling collection day changes for North Devon
  2. 5 New Conservative councillor wins Northam by-election
  3. 6 Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained
  4. 7 New North Devon Operation for South West Blood Bikes
  5. 8 Christmas lights, free parking and late night shopping in Barnstaple
  6. 9 Property of the Week: Daddon Close, Bideford
  7. 10 PICTURES: Bideford Christmas lights switched on in style

Following the election, Ms Woodhouse will work alongside councillor Christopher Leather (Independent) and councillor Joanne Manley (Independent), who also represent Northam at TDC. 

Turnout for the poll was low, with just over 24 per cent of more than 4,000 eligible voters casting a ballot. 

Northam News
Bideford News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Arches Beach Weddings in Combe Martin

Unique seaside wedding venue to put £1m into Combe Martin economy

Joseph Bulmer

person
Bideford Christmas Light Switch On dates announced

Bideford Christmas Light Switch On dates announced

Joseph Bulmer

person
A file photo of an overflowing bin

Litter around North Devon schools and colleges is a 'disgrace'

Joe Ives LDRS

Logo Icon
The North Devon Christmas Market in Braunton

160 traders at this year's Christmas Market in Braunton

Joseph Bulmer

person