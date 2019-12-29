Darran Hill is the new chief executive of TTVS, Torridge's Council for Voluntary Service, which is based in Bridgeland Street in Bideford.

The service provides infrastructure for the voluntary and community centre, whether it is working with community groups to identify funding opportunities, or helping volunteers by finding them worthwhile opportunities.

Those opportunities might be for someone looking to make the most of some spare time, someone looking to gain skills and experience while looking for work, or even something as simple as walking a dog for someone.

TTVS already works with 400 community groups, and has a bank of 500 registered volunteers.

In the last 12 months the centre has had 800 calls for service.

A retired police officer, Mr Hill started in the role at the beginning of December, and is keen to bring the service forward in 2020.

"I have come into the organisation where the foundations are set solidly," said Mr Hill.

"In 2020 I want to see what we can do to improve on where we already are.

"What's taken me by surprise is the vulnerability of this sector. We are absolutely reliant on obtaining external funding and grants to provide services.

"Without those we would cease to exist."

Mr Hill has lived in North Devon since 2001 and has spent the last 10 years working in counter terrorism and organised crime in Thames Valley.

After having 'the most horrific commute going', the 52-year-old is looking forward to spending more time working with the community.

"I'm learning about projects we already have up and running and there are some really dedicated and inspirational people working for us and in the community," he said.

"Without volunteers there are so many projects that cannot work.

"We've got a really strong base and what I want to do is protect those vital services we provide and looking forward, look at how we can developed and expand those opportunities."

Part of expanding may include setting up bases in other towns in the district.

To find out more about volunteering in Torridge, or to get involved, visit torridgecvs.org.uk, email paul@ttvs.org.uk, or drop into the branch in Bridgeland Street, which is open Monday to Thursday from 9.30am-12.30pm.