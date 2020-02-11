The REACH-HF (Rehabilitation EnAblement in Chronic Heart Failure) service aims to improve the quality of life of people with heart failure.

It is delivered at home through a 12-week cardiac rehabilitation programme, which is designed by the person themselves and the cardiac rehabilitation team at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust.

Poppy Brooks, lead for cardiac support services at NDHT, said: "Research shows cardiac rehabilitation improves quality of life and reduces hospitalisation in patients with heart failure. However, uptake of cardiac rehabilitation is relatively low.

"By launching this new service and delivering it in people's homes, we hope this will help more people access cardiac rehabilitation and improve the quality of life for these people."

The service is launching this month and will be offered to people who are referred to the cardiac rehabilitation team by other healthcare professionals.

Over 12 weeks, specially trained cardiac nurses will visit people living with heart failure, in their own homes.

The nurses will get to know the person and how they live their lives, and together they will create a 'self-help manual'. This will contain tailored advice to support the person, and their caregivers, to manage their condition, using the principles of cardiac rehabilitation.

Whilst each management plan will be unique to each individual, the aim is to help improve the quality of life for all people in Northern Devon living with heart failure.

For more information contact the cardiac rehabilitation team on 01271 311838.