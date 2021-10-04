New café opportunity at Ilfracombe Watersports Centre

Published: 10:38 AM October 4, 2021

Entrepreneurs and business owners who would like the opportunity to operate a café located within the new Ilfracombe Watersports Centre are invited to register their expression of interest by October 29 this year.

The new Community Watersports Hub is located in Larkstone Cove, nestled between Rapparree Cove and backed by cliffs of Hillsborough with a sandy beach and seasonally moored boats. The facility is being constructed adjacent to the South West Coastal path leading down from Hillsborough.

The café will be located on the first floor of this new facility, with a balcony overlooking Ilfracombe Harbour, directly opposite the world-famous Verity statue. The hub will enable local businesses with links to watersports to be part of the centre, offering use of the slipway, storage, shower and welfare facilities, as well as designated trailer parking and interactive advertising/booking facilities.

The café accommodation will comprise of a food preparation and serving area, an interior dining area with approximately 42 covers and an outside balcony which could accommodate up to 30 additional covers.

Lead Member for Economic Development and Strategic Planning Policy, Councillor Malcolm Prowse, says: "This is a fantastic opportunity for a local business to take on. We are inviting expressions of interest for the opportunity to operate the café by way of a new lease of initially five years, with the option to extend."

Anybody who wishes to register their interest in this opportunity should prepare a comprehensive business case. For more information about what details need to be included in the business case, please visit the council's website.

The new tenant will be responsible for their own utility costs and business rates. There will also be a service charge to cover the ongoing maintenance and running of the building.

Currently under construction, it is anticipated that the facility will be ready to open during the summer of 2022.

The proposed centre at Larkstone in Ilfracombe harbour was one of just 12 projects in the region to receive funding from the Government Getting Building Fund after a bid by The Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership.