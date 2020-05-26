Top Meadow Farm will open the doors to its butchers and delicatessen at 9, Butchers Row on Tuesday, June 2.

The business plans to specialise in local and organic or traditionally grown meats and sell meat from its farms in Yarnscombe, Newton Tracey and Alverdiscott.

Once nothing but butchers, the traditional Butchers Row has over the years seen its units close and then be reopened by a wide variety of niche specialist food outlets and cafes offering everything from craft beer to chillies.

Top Meadow Farm is the first butcher to return to the Row for several years.

Butchery manager Pete Dymond said: “Our aim is to offer shoppers the highest quality local produce, where possible sourcing from organic farms and small holdings. This will include our own Red Ruby Devon meat.”

Farmer Ray Auvray added: “At a time when there is concern about the environmental impact of imported, intensively produced meat, we plan to showcase the very best of traditional North Devon produce, which will have the minimum possible food miles.”

The business already offers a meat box order service but during the coronavirus period the new shop will also offer a ‘phone and collect’ or ‘email and collect’ service.