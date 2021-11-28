New business and community meetings venue at Northam Burrows

Torridge District Council has unveiled a unique suite of bookable meeting rooms, at the recently refurbished Northam Burrows visitors centre. The rooms will be showcased at a series of upcoming open days.

Nestled in the sandy dunes of Northam Burrows and with the backdrop of Westward Ho! beach they offer a new, light and modern space for business or community group meetings.

The facilities include a large meeting room with seating and display screens for presentations or the option for table and breakout group gatherings that can be configured to suit the nature of the meeting.

There is good free Wi-Fi, and a range of IT equipment including a TV and computer, leading onto adjoining kitchenette and toilet facilities.

Blue Badge parking is available next to the building with access to a Changing Places facility and level access across the site.

Just a few steps across the courtyard the independently run ‘Pebble Ridge Café’ offers catering facilities that users can also tap into as part of their event. The café also boasts an outdoor decking area with far reaching views.

The open days are scheduled to take place on 30th November and 1st December between 11am-3pm with an open invitation to simply turn up and have a look around. TDC Officers will be on hand to explain the facilities and answer any questions.

Michael Day, Northam Burrows head ranger said: “The open days are a chance for people to come and have a look around the venue and chat with Council officers about what the site has to offer.

“More importantly you’ll get a sense of the beautiful surrounding environment and the uplifting location. It certainly boosts our moods as rangers working out of these offices and we’re sure the setting will be part of the attraction for businesses and community groups.”

The facilities will be available seven days a week with morning bookings 9am – 1pm, afternoon bookings 1pm – 5pm or all day 9am – 5pm. If you have any questions in the meantime, please email phoebe.russell@torridge.gov.uk or simply pop along to the open day for a guided tour.