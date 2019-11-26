The track at Velator is the largest of its kind in the south west, is open access and free to use.

It was designed and built by local contractors, TK Play in partnership with Kye Forte of Forte Trailscapes and is now ready for use after a six week construction period.

The £100,000 project has been funded jointly by £75,000 from North Devon Council's 'section 106' funding from developers and £25,000 from Devon County Council's Investing in Devon Fund.

A further £29,000 of S106 funding has also been allocated for footpaths, fencing and landscaping, with the site due to be grass seeded in the spring to make it more attractive.

Mark Kentell, ND contracts delivery manager said: "The trustees of the now folded Braunton BMX Club approached the council with land they already owned at Velator, which already had full planning permission in place, asking if we would take ownership of the land and build the track on the club's behalf.

"We agreed to step in and take over the project, including managing the construction and looking after the facility with ongoing maintenance, litter picking and grass cutting."

A launch event at the track for councillors and the public to attend is planned for the spring.