Rock and Rapid Adventures' new bouldering centre at its base in South Molton opens on Saturday, October 19.

The centre is set to be the largest of its kind in North Devon, boasting more than 400 square metres of climbing facilities.

The new facilities feature unusual shapes, irking angles and more than 1,000 different holds, maximising the space within the centre.

Bouldering is a type of rock climbing where the climber does not use ropes or harnesses. It is done on climbing paths close to the ground and will make its debut at the Olympics in Tokyo next year.

Owner Keith Crockford said the Olympics will give the activity a massive boost.

He said: "There'll be loads of coverage of climbing and bouldering at the Olympics next year and more and more people will finally see these activities for what they really are: sports that anyone can enjoy.

"Of the three new Olympic disciplines, bouldering is the easiest to get involved in; you don't need any special equipment or training to get started. But it's still exercise, and hugely social exercise at that.

"We'll be kicking off at the wall with some friendly competition to show people just how much fun they can have together while bouldering."

The bouldering cave opens with an adult competition for experienced climbers on October 19, with a children's competition the following day.

The centre will be hosting special events over the course of the half-term week as well.

The week will be rounded off from with a 'Floor is Lava' obstacle challenge on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27.