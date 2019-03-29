It will take 12 weeks to create the concrete wheels park on one of the redundant tennis courts at the Sports Ground in Kingsley Road.

This new park will replace the old facility at Bank End and Torridge District Council (TDC) hopes it will become a ‘destination’ facility.

The chosen design aims to create a family-orientated ‘plaza style’ skate park, which will be one-of-a-kind for miles around.

Planning permission was granted for the park, being built by Canvas Spaces Ltd, in August last year.

The design for Bideford skate park.

TDC community engagement officer, James Jarroudi, said: “I’m so pleased that work has commenced on this project, it was steered by a local group of keen skaters who helped design it to be used by people of all ages and abilities.

“It will be a totally unique experience in terms of the local skate scene opportunities and I for one cannot wait to see it opened and used by the community and visitors alike.”

With guidance from a local steering group the facility has been conceived in a way that will allow users of all ages and abilities the chance to utilise the area to their full potential in a safe environment.

It was possible after councillors agreed to allocate £50,000 towards the new park, and TDC secured £50,000 funding from Sport England and £100,000 from section 106 agreements.

The park will incorporate a Bideford bridge-themed grind rail with blue coloured concrete running through it representing the River Torridge.