Bideford North Councillor Peter Christie was elected as mayor for 2019-20, taking over the role from Councillor Doug Bushby. Councillor Ruth Cragie, who represents Bideford East, was voted in as deputy mayor. Cllr Christie, 69, first took his seat on the town council in 1983 and has previously been mayor in 1985-86 and in 2004-05. He is a semi-retired teacher and moved to the area in 1976 when he took a job teaching geography at the then North Devon College. Cllr Christie is also well-known local historian and an author of 33 historical books - with two more due out during his time as mayor of the town. The appointment came the week after Cllr Christie, who represents the Green Party, was also elected vice-chairman of Torridge District Council for the same time period. He has sat on the district council since 1991. He told the Gazette: