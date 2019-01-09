The national outlet has put in plans for the former Natwest bank building at 86 High Street, for freestanding tables and chairs on the pavement outside.

A further application to change the internals of the building and create a new entrance has also been submitted to Torridge District Council.

The former bank shut in May last year, and the building, which is listed, has stood vacant since.

Planning permission was granted for change of use to a cafe in June last year, but at the time Costa wasn’t named as the intended occupant.

