News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

PICTURES: New Bideford book merges old pictures with new

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 7:00 AM June 16, 2021   
Bideford Town Hall

Bideford Town Hall - Credit: Bideford Reflections - Graham Hobbs

Bideford historian Peter Christie has teamed up with photographer Graham Hobbs to be produce a new book, Bideford Reflections, looking into the town’s storied past.

Bideford, situated on the estuary of the River Torridge, has a long and fascinating history as a port.

From its quays sailed the first colonising venture to the New World under Sir Richard Grenville. The first Native American to be buried in England lies in its churchyard.

The Quay

The Quay - Credit: Bideford Reflections - Graham Hobbs

The town was home to the Victorian novelist Charles Kingsley, who set his novel Westward Ho! in the area, and its tourism industry went on to develop greatly.

Bridge Street

Bridge Street - Credit: Bideford Reflections - Graham Hobbs

Still popular with visitors today, Bideford’s narrow streets lead to a tree-lined quay bustling with fishing vessels, cargo and pleasure boats.

Grenville and High Street

Grenville and High Street - Credit: Bideford Reflections - Graham Hobbs

You may also want to watch:

In this book, writer Peter Christie and photographer Graham Hobbs have chosen a selection of old and new photographs that are individually merged to reveal how Bideford has changed over the decades.

Mill Street

Mill Street - Credit: Bideford Reflections - Graham Hobbs

Each of the 180 pictures combines a recent colour view with the matching sepia archive scene. Through the split-image effect, readers have the opportunity to ‘step back in time’ and discover what life was like for previous generations.

Mill Street

Mill Street - Credit: Bideford Reflections - Graham Hobbs

Most Read

  1. 1 Assault and attempted robbery near Tarka Trail
  2. 2 Man arrested after 'serious assault' outside Barnstaple nightclub
  3. 3 Drink driver banned after Ilfracombe Lidl crash
  1. 4 Fringe TheatreFest returns to Barnstaple this month
  2. 5 Holsworthy conveyancer crowned Young Practitioner of the Year
  3. 6 Surf trio take on epic surf paddle challenge in memory of best friends
  4. 7 Ilfracombe dressage star Caitlin Burgess pursues Olympic dream
  5. 8 PICTURES: New Bideford book merges old pictures with new
  6. 9 Man, 22, arrested after cyclist dies in Bideford crash
  7. 10 Contractor appointed to repair Rock Park Bridge

This fascinating visual chronicle reflects past and present glimpses of Bideford and it is hoped will be enjoyed by residents, visitors, local historians and all those with links to the town.

'Rose of Torridge'

'Rose of Torridge' - Credit: Bideford Reflections - Graham Hobbs

Peter Christie is a lecturer at Petroc College where he teaches Geography and Oral History. He is a senior district and town councillor. He’s twice been Mayor of Bideford and is currently Chairman of the Bideford Bridge Trust.

The Quay around 1880 before the Bideford, Westward Ho! and Appledore Railway was laid down or trees were planted

The Quay around 1880 before the Bideford, Westward Ho! and Appledore Railway was laid down or trees were planted - Credit: Bideford Reflections - Graham Hobbs

He has been a local historian for 12 years and has published over 1000 articles on the history of North Devon.

Graham Hobbs has been a photographer for 30yrs and has won many awards which are listed on his website, www.grahamhobbsphotography.co.uk

His work appears often in newspapers, magazines, books, calendars, greeting cards, and on websites. He has worked alongside actors, artist, world record breakers, TV personalities, authors and members of the government.

The book (ISBN: 9781398104228) is available in paperback from June 15, 2021, and is also available in Kindle, Kobo and iBook formats.

Bideford News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The incident occurred by a bus stop on Exeter Road, opposite Squires fish and chips and close to the SQ Bar and Restaurant

Braunton assault leaves teen with 'serious head injuries' - witness appeal

Joseph Bulmer

person
Police on the scene in Rock Park in Barnstaple on Saturday April 10

Scream mask knifeman caused terror at Barnstaple play park

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Yelland Quay protestors outside Barnstaple Rugby Club before North Devon Council's planning meeting on June, 9, 2021

Yelland Quay development refused - Campaigners celebrate

Joseph Bulmer

person
The current North Devon Civic Centre

Plans to demolish and redevelop Barnstaple Civic Centre finally submitted

Daniel Clark

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus