Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust (NDHT) has developed the new bereavement suite at the maternity unit at the hospital in Barnstaple.

The new area ensures staff can care for bereaved parents in a quiet and comfortable space, and allows parents to spend time with their baby after a late miscarriage, still birth or neonatal death.

The suite has been designed to provide women and their families with a dedicated area away from the rest of the maternity ward.

The suite, which opened earlier this month, was developed with financial support from the hospital charity Over and Above, which received generous donations from staff, local organisations and individuals, stillbirth and neonatal death charity SANDS and The Last Kiss Foundation.

NDHT senior midwife Jo Morgan said: “We are pleased to have been able to develop this new suite to help support those families dealing with the loss of a baby.

“The amazing donations and support we have had has made this possible so we are hugely grateful.”