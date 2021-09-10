New bee habitats created across North Devon

Published: 11:00 AM September 10, 2021

Businesses, schools and community groups from across North Devon have been nominated by the local community to be given a bee brick from RGB Building Supplies so they can encourage solitary bees to their outdoor areas.

For every sale over £150 during Solitary Bee Week, which took place between Monday, June 28, and Sunday, July 4, RGB donated money to purchase bee bricks from Cornwall-based company Green & Blue.

The builders' merchant was able to buy 80 bricks, which will provide environments for bees to nest, and invited people to nominate schools, charities and community groups to receive one of the special bee houses.

Solitary bees don’t live in colonies and, as they have no honey or queen to protect, they aren’t aggressive and don’t sting.

They make up 90% of the bee population and are essential for the ecosystem as they pollinate plants and crops ensuring they are healthy and productive. However, due to a loss of natural habitat, they are in decline.

Having been nominated to receive a bee brick from RGB, the below will be able to create a solitary bee house in their outdoor spaces:

Apple Tree Farm Services, High Bickington

Appledore Primary School

Ashleigh Primary School, Barnstpale

Berrynarbor Britain in Bloom

Bishop Tawton Primary School

Bradford Primary School, Holsworthy

Early Birds Nursery, Fremington

Exmoor Forest School, Lynton

Felicity’s Fledglings Nursery, Barnstaple

Holsworthy Scout Group

Ilfracombe Junior School

Kings Nympton Primary School

Little Frogs Pre-School, Great Torrington

Marwood Primary School, Barnstaple

Moorland View Ward, North Devon District Hospital

North Devon Hospice

Parkham Primary School, Bideford

St Margaret’s Primary School, Bideford

St Mary’s Primary School, Bideford

Sticklepath Primary School, Barnstaple

Tarka Swims, Bideford

The Burton Art Gallery, Bideford

Thorne Day Nursery, Holsworthy

Lee Kift, Branch Manager at RGB Barnstaple, commented: “Thanks to everyone who made a purchase during Solitary Bee Week and helped us to buy bricks that we could donate to the local community.

“Solitary bees are so important to the ecosystem and we hope all the schools and groups who have received the special bricks enjoy watching the bees coming and going from their new habitat.”