Emma Carpenter is the new sector inspector at Barnstaple Police Station and will be responsible for the town area for at least the next six months while Inspector Earl Napier is on other duties. Until now, Insp Carpenter, aged 35, has been an 'operational officer' reacting to emergencies and she says she is pleased to finally have a community to call her own. For the past two years she has been serving as the critical incident manager covering the whole of the Devon patch but based in Barnstaple. She joined Devon and Cornwall Police in 2006 and started at Torquay, then after four years moving on to Mid Devon and East Devon, where she was promoted to sergeant. Then she moved to Exeter before spending four years as a sergeant at Bideford before being promoted to inspector. She said of her new role: