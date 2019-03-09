Albert Duplock is the new resident artist in Butchers Row, Bideford. Picture: Michael Dendle Albert Duplock is the new resident artist in Butchers Row, Bideford. Picture: Michael Dendle

Albert Duplock can now be seen working in his studio gallery at number 24, with his colourful paintings on display.

“I’ve been in Bideford for 11 years and although I have a studio at home, when a chance came up to take a unit in Butchers’ Row I jumped at it,” he said.

Albert said he loves drawing and making visual stories, using line and colour to create images that are simple and playful on the surface, but holding layers of deeper meanings.

His creations often feature children at play in the waves and sand, together with sea and sky-scapes, as well as more abstract images.

His work has been seen in many prestigious galleries, art centres and fairs throughout the south west and London, but is now happily available to view in his home town.

The Duplock gallery is open to Butchers’ Row visitors from Tuesday to Saturday, 10.am-4pm.