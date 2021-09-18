News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
New Archdeacon of Barnstaple begins her role at special service in Bideford

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 7:00 AM September 18, 2021   
The new Archdeacon of Barnstaple the Venerable Verena Breed

The new Archdeacon of Barnstaple has been officially welcomed into her role during a special service at St Mary’s Church in Bideford. 

The Venerable Verena Breed is originally from Germany and served as a vicar in the Peak District and Oxfordshire before moving to Devon in the summer. 

The service on Wednesday, September 15, was attended by the bishops of Exeter, Crediton and Plymouth, as well as Devon’s three other archdeacons. 

The service was attended by the bishops of Exeter, Crediton and Plymouth, as well as Devon’s three other archdeacons

Clergy from across North Devon were also there and joined a procession of the bishops at the beginning of the service, which was livestreamed. 

Verena, whose role is to oversee and provide guidance and support to Anglican churches across North Devon, says she is passionate about rural life and believes ‘amazing things can happen in small parishes’. 

Speaking after the service she said: “I am really excited to be here and look forward to the ministry to come. 

“It is easy to feel in rural churches that we don’t matter and don’t have a voice, but there are so many stories that happen in rural churches. 

“I just hope I can help people to find that hope and that confidence to share what amazing work our rural churches do in their communities and what a difference they can make.”

