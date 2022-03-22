New appointments to North Devon Homes development team

In its commitment to provide affordable housing for local people, North Devon Homes has made two new appointments to its development team.

Tim Hamilton-Miller and Paul Scovell have joined the team at North Devon Homes where they will focus on driving forward developments of affordable homes for future generations across North Devon.

Taking on the role of Group Development Director, Tim brings with him a wealth of knowledge from his previous roles within social housing and commercial development industries. He will be working across North Devon Homes and their subsidiary company, Anchorwood Ltd which was spearheaded by North Devon Homes in 2015 to raise funds for affordable housing following the decrease of Government funding.

“Growing up in Devon I am delighted to be back in this beautiful part of the world where there is so much opportunity,’ Tim explains. “I am delighted to be working across North Devon Homes and Anchorwood to drive forward the delivery of great quality market and affordable housing for local people. Anchorwood’s development of Taw Wharf has been a great success and we are planning to build on that success with a programme for future developments. We are also working on an initiative with local employers to provide good quality intermediate and low cost housing for rent and sale to help local businesses with their staffing and retention issues. There is lots going on, watch this space.”

Working alongside Tim is former North Devon Homes employee, Paul Scovell, who returns in the role of Development Manager. “Housing supply is an issue across all tenures and affordable housing delivery is drastically required,’ says Paul. “With what we are doing with Anchorwood we have the advantage to drive surpluses out of our commercial activity to focus on our charitable aims. With 12 years’ experience in development, I am excited to help lead North Devon Homes into a more ambitious and innovative direction with our development programme. As a local person, I want to help make a difference to our communities and bring more opportunities to areas in North Devon that haven’t seen them.”

Tim and Paul’s appointments follow a restructure of the Regeneration and Development Team due to the retirement of Steve Snooks, Head of Development. Steve retires at the end of March after 13 years service and helping to build close to 500 new homes. The restructure enables Tim and Paul to work across North Devon Homes and Anchorwood in a joined up approach to focus on the development programme for North Devon.

Since it was established in 2015, Anchorwood has built and sold £15 million worth of new homes and funded 37 new affordable homes for local people. Once completed, the site at Taw Wharf will create 172 homes which will fund 100 new affordable homes across North Devon for local people.