The MySunrise app provides up-to-date information for patients from the moment of diagnosis and all the way through treatment.

It includes travel information and details of nearby support groups, as well as comprehensive information on symptom support and services available through the Fern Cancer and Wellbeing Centre at North Devon District Hospital (NDDH).

With the current challenges of Covid-19, it will allow clinicians to provide up-to-date information directly to patients who may be waiting and worrying at home about their treatment.

Steven Johnson-Wood, living with and beyond cancer lead at Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust said: “Patients can often feel overwhelmed by the large amount of information provided following a diagnosis of cancer.

“The app will help to give them more control and information about their treatment and where to turn when they need help.”

The MySunrise app was initially developed for patients in Cornwall. It has been completely re-worked for cancer services at NDDH and is also being launched in Exeter, Plymouth and Torbay with funding from the Peninsula Cancer Alliance.

Patients having treatment at other Trusts will be signposted to the information for the appropriate hospital within the app and will be able to switch between Trusts as required.

The app will be available to download from the iTunes and Google Play stores from Wednesday, September 30.