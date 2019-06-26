Netflix's remake of the film Rebecca will be filmed at Hartland Quay from Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 11.

The Quay will be fully closed to the public on Thursday, July 4, Monday, July 8, Tuesday, July 9, and Wednesday, July 10.

A notice from Hartland Quay Hotel said the beach and slipway will be closed for the duration of the filming period, as will access to the lookout point.

The Wreckers Retreat pub will be open as usual, but only with indoor seating. The shop and museum will be open as usual.

The Netflix film is a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1940 film based on the book of the same name by Daphne du Maurier.

James, known for her roles in Downton Abbey, Darkest Hour and Baby Driver, will play the lead role of the newly-wed Mrs de Winter, while Armie Hammer (Call Me by Your Name, The Social Network), will play Maxim de Winter.

Bodyguard and Line of Duty star Hawes will play Maxim's sister, Beatrice Lacey, and Scott Thomas (Four Weddings and a Funeral) will be housekeeper Mrs Danvers.

Working Title is collaborating with Netflix for the production, which has been adapted by Jane Goldman (Kingsman, Kick-Ass) and is being directed by Ben Wheatley.