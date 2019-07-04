The beauty spot is fully closed to the public as film crews made last minute alterations to the set before commencing filming the Netflix production. It is set to star Lily James (Downton Abbey, Darkest Hour and Baby Driver), Kristin Scott Thomas (Four Weddings and a Funeral) and Keeley Hawes (Bodyguard and Line of Duty). Working Title is working with Netflix on the production, which has been adapted by Jane Goldman and is being directed by Ben Wheatley. Filming is set to take place today and from Monday to Wednesday next week. Hartland Quay Hotel is closed to all apart from pre-booked residents. The film is a remake of Alfred Hitchcock's 1940 film based on the book of the same name by Daphne du Maurier. The gothic tale follows a naïve young woman who marries a rich Englishman and moves to live with him at his Cornish mansion called Manderley. There she encounters the sinister housekeeper Mrs Danvers and discovers that the shadow of his first wife Rebecca has never left Manderley. Speaking to the Gazette last week, Donal Stafford, who manages Hartland Quay Hotel with his wife Sarah, said preparation for filming had begun a month before the cameras arrived. But he added: