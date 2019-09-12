The Plough Arts Centre is showing British director Steven Lewis Simpson's adaptation of the bestselling novel Neither Wolf Nor Dog on September 8 and 15.

In the film, an author is summoned by a Lakota elder to tell the story from their perspective.

The film's star, Dave Bald Eagle, who died at 97, received a Purple Heart Medal after being injured on D-Day, while fellow cast member Christopher Sweeney was awarded the Silver Star for his service in the Gulf War.

Yet it was the film's other star, Richard Ray Whitman, who spent the most days under fire during the 71-day occupation of Wounded Knee in 1973, where the US government fired hundreds of thousands of bullets at American Indian Movement activists.

Dave Bald Eagle had relatives at the infamous Wounded Knee Massacre of 1890 and improvised the film's climax at Wounded Knee.

The website Rotten Tomatoes gives an audience score of 96 per cent, with 90 per cent from critics.

Visit www.theploughartscentre.org.uk for tickets