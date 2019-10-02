In 1959 Miles Davis and John Coltrane changed jazz forever with the release of Kind of Blue and the recording of Giant Steps.

Those albums and other classics, such as the Dave Brubeck Quartet's Take Five will feature in The Neil Maya Quartet: 1959 The Golden Year of Jazz on Saturday, October 5.

The event at St John the Baptist Church in Bishop's Tawton is the latest presentation by Beaford Arts.

According to the Beaford website: "The Neil Maya Quartet is one of the South West's most exciting and talented bands, whose aim is to find fresh, new sounds within the wide scope of jazz whilst staying accessible to everyone.

"The quartet's music is crisp, colourful, sassy, smooth, atmospheric, intricate, cool, very imaginative and always highly entertaining."

Doors open at 7.15pm for an 8pm start.

Tickets available from beaford.org/events/neilmayabishopstawton or by calling 01271 321678, at £7.50 for adult or £5 for under-16s.