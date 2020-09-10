Northern Devon Healthcare NHS Trust’s Roborough ward team has been nominated in the surgical nursing category in the Nursing Times Awards.

The nomination is for the team’s enhanced recovery initiative, which sees hip and knee joint replacement patients mobilised within a few hours of returning from surgery.

Roborough ward sister Jo Lethaby said: “I am extremely proud of us as a small team and how we have worked hard and with determination to progress and achieve this within the orthopaedic multidisciplinary team and the rapid recovery pathway at often very challenging and uncertain times within the NHS over the past two years.

“In November, we shared the news that our enhanced recovery orthopaedic team had carried out our first same-day hip replacement, which meant the patient did not need to spend the night in hospital and could go home.”

The winner will be announced on Wednesday 14 October.