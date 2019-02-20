With less than six weeks to go until the United Kingdom leaves the EU, the trust has been making arrangements to ensure it runs smoothly from March 29 and is ready for the possibility of a ‘no deal’ situation.

That preparation has included reviewing its incident plans to ensure patients are kept safe and cared for.

A statement from the trust said staff from overseas are being supported through EU Settlement Scheme applications, which opened last month and give EU citizens the right to live in the UK after 2021.

It has also set up a peer group network and pastoral support for those staff.

Pete Adey, NDHT’s chief operating officer, said: “We have been working hard over the last few months to prepare our business continuity arrangements in relation to Brexit and the possibility of a ‘no deal’.

“The Trust is part of a national and regional network of EU Exit teams and we have been working closely with our partners to prepare.

“Key members of staff from across the organisation are leading on Brexit preparations and have been developing plans that follow the national guidance that has been issued to us.

“We have carried out risk assessments and reviewed our well-rehearsed incident plans, which will help us to ensure that we continue to provide safe and high-quality care to our patients and service users.”

Professor Keith Willett, NHS England’s EU exit strategic commander, wrote to all trusts earlier this month advising leaders to review their operational guidance if they had not already done so.

A national EU exit coordination centre has been set up in Leeds, with regional coordination centres in place, including in the South West.