Paul Ackrill and Shaun Carter from Mole Valley Famers with Luke Green and Brian Holland, Northern Devon Healthcare Trust, by the donated Christmas trees. Picture: MVF Paul Ackrill and Shaun Carter from Mole Valley Famers with Luke Green and Brian Holland, Northern Devon Healthcare Trust, by the donated Christmas trees. Picture: MVF

The company’s South Molton store donated 14 Nordmann Christmas trees, complete with lights, to the hospital.

Eight of these are on the roundabout outside the main entrance, while the remaining six will grace the exterior of the Ladywell Unit, which includes the maternity, women and children’s services.

Mole Valley South Molton store manager Shaun Carter said: “As part of the North Devon community for nearly 60 years now, our store at South Molton is proud to give these decorated trees, to help the hospital’s festivities.

“We are fortunate to have a general hospital in North Devon and I’m sure that everyone in the area has reason to be grateful for all the staff who work in the various wards and departments – their families might have been treated there or their babies born there.

“So we really wanted to help spread a little Christmas magic and hope that it cheers the staff, patients, volunteers and visitors. Merry Christmas from Mole Valley Farmers.”

Tricia Hawson and Steve Gladwin took delivery of the trees on behalf of the hospital. Tricia said: “We are very grateful for these lovely trees, as we wouldn’t have had the budget to buy them from NHS funds.

“The hospital works 24/7, 365 days a year, so hopefully this Christmas touch will be appreciated by the patients who are with us over the Christmas period and the staff who will be working over the holidays.

“On behalf of NDDH, I would like to say many thanks to Mole Valley Farmers.”